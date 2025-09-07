Chaii Republic Unveils Café NBO, Its New Cultural Tea Hub in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya,Sep 7 – Chaii Republic, the global tea café brand redefining how the world experiences tea, has expanded its footprint in Kenya with the reimagination of cafe NBO as second flagship store after the success of Westland branch, a vibrant new outlet at Chaka Place, Nairobi.

The new café marks the brand’s second flagship in the country and underscores its growing presence in East Africa’s evolving café culture.

With its blend of authentic tea traditions and modern lifestyle elements, Café NBO is designed as more than a tea shop—it is a community hub where culture, conversation, and creativity come together.

“Tea is more than just a drink – it’s a story, a culture, and a shared moment,” said Sara, Co-Founder of Café NBO, during the launch.

“With Café NBO, we want to create a space that goes beyond serving tea – a space where Nairobians can connect, linger, and celebrate life.”

The launch event, held Friday evening, was a lively showcase of the café’s mission.

Guests were treated to an immersive tea-tasting session featuring Chaii Republic’s signature blends, including Kulhad Chai served in traditional clay cups, Kashmiri Noon Chai, Moroccan Mint, Earl Grey, and the refreshing Hibiscus & Mango.

Beyond the tea, Café NBO highlighted its role as a cultural destination.

A live DJ kept the energy high, while henna artistry and a surprise musical performance brought out the café’s creative spirit.

Attendees included Thrive Hospitality directors Ashish, Ashok, and Vikram, along with media personalities, lifestyle influencers, creatives, and members of Nairobi’s vibrant community.

“We are proud to open our second flagship outlet here in Nairobi. This is just the beginning of our journey in East Africa – we believe Café NBO will become a home for conversations, creativity, and community,” said Ashish, CEO at Thrive Hospitality, the group behind Chaii Republic.

Café NBO is designed as a space that captures both the global identity of Chaii Republic and Nairobi’s dynamic urban culture.

The café aims to position itself as the go-to f & B destination for tea & modern Tea bistro style curated meals and lifestyle enthusiasts alike, offering not only artisanal drinks but also an atmosphere that nurtures creativity and cultural exchange..

As an Edition This flagship outlet will have live mansonary pizzas freshly baked rolls ,gelatos too.