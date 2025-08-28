NYS recruitment to be scaled up to 100,000: President Ruto

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Recruitment to the National Youth Service will be significantly scaled up from the current 18,000 young people to 100,000 in the next three years, President William Ruto has announced.

The increase, the President said, reflects the growing role of NYS in skills’ training, job creation and solving youth unemployment in the country.

“NYS is becoming a productive enterprise in agriculture, engineering, construction, textiles, and hospitality,” he said on Thursday.

He added: “It is already producing maize meal, cooking oil, and fruit products, cutting costs, and generating revenue. Soon, NYS will also award nationally and internationally recognised qualifications.”

He made the remarks when he presided over the 89th recruits passing-out parade ceremony at the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Present were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, and NYS Commandant-General James Tembur.

More than 18,000 recruits, the largest cohort in NYS history, graduated from the six-month intensive training programme, preparing them to take up higher roles in society.

President Ruto directed the Ministry of Interior to absorb 4,000 NYS graduates into the National Police Service during the next recruitment for 10,000 officers.

On the transformation of the NYS, the President said the government is digitising operations through the Jobs Portal and the Equipment Hiring Platform.

At the same time, it is also setting up centres of excellence, such as the Leather Technology Institute, with the International Labour Organisation for training to meet the demands of industry.

President Ruto said the government has rolled-out several initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment.

Among them is the ClimateWorx Mtaani, the environmental restoration programme which NYS is spearheading, with 45,000 young people engaged in the Nairobi River Renegeration project.

“Soon, through countywide expansion, this workforce will grow to 113,000,” he said.

In the coming months, the President explained, the government will double the number of young people working in the Affordable Housing Programme from the current 320,000 to 640,000.

Moreover, President Ruto announced that the Kandarasi Mtaani initiative will provide an additional 200,000 jobs in housing and market projects – building walls, paving roads, installing waste water systems and equipping youth with skills while expanding their incomes.

He urged the graduates to take advantage of the government’s labour mobility programme, which has linked more than 400,000 Kenyans with job opportunities in Canada, Germany and the Gulf States over the past two years.

To support them, the President said the Uwezo Fund and Youth Enterprise Development Fund are financing air tickets, visas, and settlement costs, while also providing pre-departure training and certification.

“In the past year, KSh244 million has enabled 2,300 youth to take up these international jobs,” he said.

The President pointed out that the government is negotiating similar agreements with other countries to open doors for more skilled, tech-savvy youth to thrive on the world stage.

Additionally, he said 100,000 youth in all wards across Kenya will each receive KSh50,000 start-up capital under the new National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (Nyota) programme.

“Next month, the first batch of 54,000 young men and women will receive these funds and begin their training,” he said.

President Ruto said there were plans to expand and upgrade NYS facilities, including hostels, as is currently happening in tertiary institutions and public universities.

The President encouraged the fresh graduates to pursue their career and personal endeavors with vigour, commitment, and a burning desire for excellence.

“I challenge you, as I do all Kenyans today: We must rise above the average, and dare to embrace greatness.”

Also at the function were Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner-General Patrick Aranduh, Kenya Wildlife Service Director-General Erastus Kanga, Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko,

Deputy Inspector-General of the National Police Service Eliud Lagat, and Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli.

Others were MPs Martha Wangari (Gilgil), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Eric Wamumbi (Mathira), among others.