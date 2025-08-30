Kenya’s Ibrahim Jillo elected to Interpol Africa Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – National Central Bureau Director – Kenya Ibrahim Jillo has been elected to the Interpol Africa Committee.

He recieved a majority vote of African members countries attend the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

Jillo will serve a four-year term in the Committee.

He will represent Kenya and contribute to critical decision-making in the fight against transnational organised crime, terrorism, and financial crimes across the continent.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation says Jillo’s election reflects strong confidence in Kenya’s leadership and its unwavering commitment to enhancing regional and international cooperation in law enforcement.

“The DCI extends heartfelt gratitude to all member countries for their support and reaffirms Kenya’s dedication to collaborating with partners across Africa and beyond to ensure the safety and security of communities,” read a statement from the Agency.