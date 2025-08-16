Kenya Met issues heavy rainfall advisory with risk of flashfloods

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain advisory with potential flash floods to hit parts of Kenya including Lake Victoria, Rift Valley from Sunday.

According to the advisory, rainfall pounding parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley and the Highlands West of Rift Valley will intensify to over 20mm in 24 hours, gradually spreading eastwards into the Central and Eastern Highlands.

The heavy rains are to persist until Tuesday, before gradually reducing in intensity from Wednesday, August 20.

A strong south-easterly wind current, blowing at over 25 knots (12.9 m/s), is expected to continue fuelling the system in the eastern sector.

Residents in various counties were urged to brace for the wet spell.

They include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, and Bungoma.

Others counties of concern are: Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi.

The Met Department urged residents in the mentioned regions to remain vigilant for flash floods, particularly in low-lying and riverine areas; reduced visibility, especially for motorists and aviators; and sudden rises in seasonal rivers which may appear dry upstream.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods and poor visibility.

People living downstream rivers and along seasonal rivers should be careful since water may appear suddenly even though it may not be raining within the area,” said the weatherman.