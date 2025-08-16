Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met issues heavy rainfall advisory with risk of flashfloods

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain advisory with potential flash floods to hit parts of Kenya including Lake Victoria, Rift Valley from Sunday.

According to the advisory, rainfall pounding parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley and the Highlands West of Rift Valley will intensify to over 20mm in 24 hours, gradually spreading eastwards into the Central and Eastern Highlands.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The heavy rains are to persist until Tuesday, before gradually reducing in intensity from Wednesday, August 20.

A strong south-easterly wind current, blowing at over 25 knots (12.9 m/s), is expected to continue fuelling the system in the eastern sector.

Residents in various counties were urged to brace for the wet spell.

They include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, and Bungoma.

Others counties of concern are: Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi.

The Met Department urged residents in the mentioned regions to remain vigilant for flash floods, particularly in low-lying and riverine areas; reduced visibility, especially for motorists and aviators; and sudden rises in seasonal rivers which may appear dry upstream.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods and poor visibility.

People living downstream rivers and along seasonal rivers should be careful since water may appear suddenly even though it may not be raining within the area,” said the weatherman.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints new parastatal board chairs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has appointed James Owino as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Commission for University Education. His appointment...

18 minutes ago

Kenya

IEBC replaces expelled Senator Gloria Orwoba with Consolata Wakwabubi

Orwoba was expelled from UDA in May 2025 after the party accused her of disloyalty and violating the party’s code of conduct.

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

Gov’t mulls closure of 3,000 low-enrollment secondary schools

The move comes amid criticism over the allocation of capitation funds, with reports indicating that some under-enrolled schools are receiving disproportionate funding, while others...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto-Raila NADCO committee begins public engagement

The committee plans to hold broad consultations across the country, targeting government agencies, civil society, trade unions, youth and women’s groups, academia, persons with...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Hospital reverses price hike after insurers suspend services

"We assure all patients that services continue at previous rates," the hospital said, urging insured patients to check with their providers for service approval.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA aspirant in Malava MP race Enock Andanje dies after collapsing

The incident occurred during a widows’ empowerment forum in Malava attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital Disowns Herman Manyora’s Claim to Chairmanship

The board said Manyora’s claim to the position of chairman was the product of a self-appointment process that is not recognized.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt disburses Sh4mn to cater for burial costs of Nyakach road accident victims

Nyanza regional commissioner Flora Mworia says the commitment that was made to the affected families has now been actualized.

22 hours ago