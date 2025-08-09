Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Edung Ethekon. /FILE

Kenya

IEBC sets November 27 for multiple by-elections across Kenya

The IEBC has announced nationwide by-elections on November 27, 2025, to fill vacant Senate, MP, and MCA seats, urging strict adherence to set timelines.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that a series of by-elections for Senate, National Assembly, and County Assembly seats will be held on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

In a notice published in the Kenya Gazette, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the polls will fill vacancies across the country in line with the Constitution and the Elections Act.

“Following the declaration of vacancies by the respective Speakers, the Commission gives notice that the by-elections shall be held on November 27, 2025,” said Ethekon.

“All participating parties and candidates are reminded to strictly adhere to the electoral code of conduct.”

First Batch – Gazetted on August 8, 2025, this includes 16 ward seats: Angata Nanyokie (Samburu), Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi), Chewani (Tana River), Fafi (Garissa), Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet)

Others are: Mumbuni North (Machakos), Narok Town (Narok), Purko (Kajiado), Tembelio (Uasin Gishu), Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, Ekerenyo (Nyamira), Lake Zone and Nanaam (Turkana).

Second Batch – To be gazetted on August 11, 2025, will cover the Baringo County Senate seat, six National Assembly constituencies — Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja — and the Kabuchai/Chwele Ward in Bungoma County.

The IEBC has set September 17, 2025, as the deadline for political parties to submit names of authorised officials and details of party primaries, while public officers intending to vie must resign within seven days of the notice.

“We are urging all potential candidates to familiarise themselves with the timelines to avoid disqualification,” added Ethekon.

“The law will be applied firmly and fairly to ensure a credible process.”

Nomination of candidates will take place on October 8 and 9, with campaigns scheduled to run from October 8 to November 24.

IEBC will use the certified 2022 Register of Voters for the polls.

The Commission also announced the appointment of members to its Dispute Resolution and Electoral Code of Conduct committees to address nomination disputes and monitor compliance during campaigns.

If contested, voting will be conducted on November 27, 2025, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the respective electoral areas.

“Our commitment is to deliver free, fair, and transparent by-elections. All stakeholders have a responsibility to uphold peace and the rule of law,” Ethekon said.

