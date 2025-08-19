Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Security agencies have flagged an alarming practice in which cannabis sativa is baked into snacks such as bread, mandazi, and kangumu and sold to students within campuses/Illustration

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt targets cannabis-laced bread, mandazi in universities

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday said security agencies had flagged an alarming practice in which cannabis sativa is baked into snacks such as bread, mandazi, and kangumu and sold to students within campuses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The government has announced new measures to curb the rising use of cannabis and other drugs in Kenyan universities, warning that the trend is endangering students’ wellbeing and threatening the country’s future workforce.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday said security agencies had flagged an alarming practice in which cannabis sativa is baked into snacks such as bread, mandazi, and kangumu and sold to students within campuses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Because of the menace of drugs, particularly cannabis sativa, students in colleges and universities are being targeted through food items like bread, mandazi, and kangumu. These are disguised as ordinary snacks but are baked with cannabis,” Murkomen said.

“Edible cannabis is now prevalent around our universities.”

Murkomen was speaking during a security consultative forum, Jukwaa la Usalama, in Kiambu, where he announced that sub-county security committees will now be required to involve university and college leaders in their meetings.

“I have directed sub-county security committees to incorporate the leadership of colleges and universities in their security meetings,” he said.

“The dean of students, student leadership, local church leaders, and the business community must all be invited to participate.”

NACADA alarm

The CS’s warning comes months after the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) raised alarm over increased drug use in institutions of higher learning.

In February, NACADA released a nationwide survey conducted in 17 universities and involving more than 15,000 students. The report revealed that about 70 percent of those arrested for drug use or possession were students, with cannabis, synthetic drugs, and alcohol topping the list.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa at the time described the growing popularity of synthetic drugs as especially dangerous.

“This is like fighting an invisible enemy,” Omerikwa said. “You don’t see it coming, but by the time you realize it’s there, it’s already too late.”

He added that the findings should serve as a “wake-up call” for the country, stressing that substance abuse had outgrown being a campus issue to become a national crisis.

“This report will inform deliberate measures to either strengthen what we are already doing or inject new strategies to combat drug use,” he said.

Murkomen maintained that the government’s response will not rely solely on policing but on collective responsibility, involving schools, faith institutions, and local businesses.

Visited 76 times, 76 visit(s) today
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches 100-day Rapid Results Initiative targeting illicit alcohol

He warned that rogue businesspersons—including licensed manufacturers and retailers involved in illegal trade—will face swift action.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki praises UDA-ODM deal for advancing bipartisan consensus building

Kindiki said the bipartisan cooperation has enabled the government to serve all Kenyans equally while prioritizing service delivery and national development.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tech support or surveillance? Safaricom’s entry into Judiciary digitization sparks trust deficit

Critics argue that the arrangement risks blurring the lines between justice and state surveillance, particularly given Safaricom’s past accusations of colluding with authorities to...

2 hours ago

Africa

IGAD takes stock of Horn of Africa’s data master plan

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director-General Dr MacDonald Obudho lauded IGAD for establishing the RSDS Coordinators’ Working Group, describing it as a crucial platform...

3 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Five witnesses lined up in assault case against comedian’s attacker

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions(ODPP) disclosed that Bernard Kipkosgei Koyumi, alias Pavillion Motiryot, was charged at the Kibera Law Courts with...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA seizes Sh1.4mn worth of counterfeit alcohol in Murang’a

MURANG’A, Kenya, Aug 19 – Kahuho Market in Murang’a County was the scene of a high-stakes operation on Monday night after the National Authority...

5 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Muturi, Makau differ over new law to compensate protest victims

“With regard to the Makau Mutua-led outfit, I would like to state that all that is needed is the full implementation of the Victim...

6 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

15 witnesses to testify as murder trial against Ex-Pangani officer Ahmed Rashid resumes at Kibera Law Courts

Among them are former members of the Pangani Six - officers who worked closely with Rashid - and the then-Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of...

22 hours ago