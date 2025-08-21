Gachagua return chaos: Journalists, motorists attacked on Mombasa Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Chaos marred the much-anticipated return of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday after rowdy youths attacked journalists, pedestrians, and motorists along Mombasa Road.

The incident unfolded shortly after Gachagua’s arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as his convoy snaked its way past City Cabanas.

Witnesses reported that unruly youths on motorbikes hurled stones at vehicles, robbed pedestrians, and harassed motorists, leaving a trail of destruction.

Several journalists covering the event were also attacked, with media houses confirming injuries to crew members and loss of equipment.

In a statement, TV47 condemned the attack, saying its crew was violently assaulted and robbed of their tools of trade.

“This afternoon, a group of unidentified assailants attacked and injured TV47 crew at City Cabanas area along Mombasa Road while covering the homecoming of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. The attackers also stole essential equipment, including a camera and mobile phones,” the station said.

Cape Media Ltd, which owns TV47, added that the team had reported the matter to authorities and was receiving medical and emotional support.

“We strongly condemn this blatant attack on press freedom and call on authorities to swiftly investigate this incident and ensure the safety of all journalists legally covering this and other events,” the statement read.

Journalists from the Standard Group and Royal Media Services were also targeted, further raising concerns about the safety of the press during political gatherings.

The violence sparked sharp political reactions, with Nyandarua Senator John Methu accusing the government of sponsoring the attacks to silence critics of President William Ruto.

“We made you the President. We can equally make you an ordinary citizen,” Methu declared. “If you are man enough, do not send goons to stone us and police to teargas us. Come face us directly.”

‘Unbwogable and unbowed’

Methu, a close ally of Gachagua, vowed that the Mt Kenya political faction would not be cowed into submission.

“Whether you like it or not, we will hold these public meetings. You have tested our resolve and resilience, but we are unbwogable and unbowed. We shall fight on until we deliver this country,” he added.

Earlier, the National Police Service had mounted heavy security around JKIA, deploying water cannons, anti-riot squads, and helicopters to monitor the arrival. Despite the measures, violence erupted as rival groups clashed.

Gachagua’s return from a 42-day tour of the United States comes at a politically charged moment, following explosive allegations he made abroad.

The former DP accused President Ruto’s administration of secretly engaging terror groups, financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and holding clandestine talks with Al-Shabaab intermediaries in Mandera.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed the claims as “reckless and damaging,” warning Gachagua to present any evidence to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“There are so many people landing in Kenya every day, so I don’t know why we should be worried about one person landing,” Murkomen said in Murang’a. “But if anyone attempts to cause unrest, they will meet the full force of the law.”

Gachagua, however, insisted his US trip was “successful and fulfilling,” citing engagements with the Kenyan diaspora before cutting it short on August 11 to focus on upcoming by-elections.