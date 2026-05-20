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Kuria Says He Will Back Gachagua if He Makes 2027 Ballot

The former deputy president has repeatedly maintained that he remains in the 2027 presidential race and has intensified political mobilisation efforts through the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20- Former Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has raised questions over former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s prospects of contesting the 2027 presidential election, saying he would support him only if he succeeds in securing a place on the ballot.

The remarks have revived debate over Gachagua’s political future and the legal and political implications of his 2024 impeachment, as succession politics within the Mt Kenya region begin to take shape ahead of the next General Election.

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“I will vote for Riggy G if he proves me wrong and ends up on the ballot. Challenge given,” Kuria said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

The former deputy president has repeatedly maintained that he remains in the 2027 presidential race and has intensified political mobilisation efforts through the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Legal opinion on the matter remains divided, with claims that the  impeachment could complicate eligibility for future office depending on constitutional interpretation and the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings, with contentions that the issue remains unsettled until determined by the courts.

Even so, Gachagua has continued to consolidate support, particularly within sections of the opposition and the Mt Kenya political base.

A recent Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) survey indicated growing support for DCP, reflecting broader shifts in political alignments as parties and leaders reposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kuria’s comments signals the shifting political relationship between the two leaders, whose interactions have evolved significantly since divisions emerged within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

During internal tensions within government in 2024, Kuria was among leaders who publicly criticised Gachagua, arguing that his conduct was contributing to divisions in the administration. He at the time predicted that an impeachment motion against the then deputy president was inevitable.

Following Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024, however, Kuria adopted a more measured position.

In early 2025, he stated that although he had initially opposed efforts to remove Gachagua from office, he later supported the process after concluding that circumstances had left him with no alternative.

Months later, Kuria defended Gachagua’s right to engage in political activity despite their differences, maintaining that political competition should be exercised within the confines of the law.

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