Headlines

Expansion of rironi-mau summit road delayed to october, Ruto confirms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya AUG 11 – President William Ruto has announced that the expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road will now begin in October.

Ruto had previously stated that project, which will upgrade the road from Rironi-Mau Summit, aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance regional trade would begin in July.

Speaking during a service at the PCEA Matenjwa Memorial Church in Limuru on Sunday, President Ruto said Kiambu County is benefiting from huge road investments and cited the proposed dualling of both the Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road at a cost of KSh22 billion and the Ruaka-Ruiru Bypass at KSh20 billion.

He singled out transformation reforms in agriculture, health, ICT, housing and education, among other sectors, as some of the initiatives that have improved the lives of millions of Kenyans.

Later, the President inspected construction work at the Limuru town affordable housing project and addressed workers and wananchi at the site.

He explained that 15,000 housing units were being built in Kiambu County, including in Thika, Ruiru, Kikuyu and Kabete, at a cost of KSh30 billion.

“Nationally, 170,000 units are under construction, another 700,000 are in the pipeline and 320,000 jobs have already been created,” President Ruto said.

On fresh produce markets, the President explained that 18 markets are under construction in the county at a cost of KSh4.5 billion in the efforts to improve working conditions for Mama Mboga and other traders.

The President urged the public to ignore leaders who waste time on endless preaching of hate and division.

“Kenya cannot be transformed through bickering and politics of hatred and division. Instead, this can only be done through initiatives that can change the lives of our citizens,” he said.

Pointing out that Opposition leaders had no viable alternative plans and policies, the President told them mere criticism of the government agenda is not helpful to the country.

“We cannot be threatened by people who have no plan and agenda for the country. They cannot stop us from transforming our nation,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa commended the government’s development initiatives in Kiambu County, especially in the road and housing sectors.

“We appreciate the development initiatives in our county. We ask President Ruto to continue with his transformation agenda for the country despite noise from his critics,” Mr Ichung’wa said.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi said the County Government of Kiambu will continue to work with the National Government for prosperity.

