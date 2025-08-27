China protests Japan’s ‘boycott’ of Victory Day parade

BEIJING, China, Aug 27 — China has lodged serious protests with Japan and demanded clarification after Japanese media reported that the Japanese government has called for a boycott through diplomatic channels of events scheduled in Beijing next month to commemorate the victory in World War II, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

On Sunday, Kyodo News Agency quoted unnamed sources as saying that Japanese diplomats have urged European nations and other Asian countries to refrain from attending the military parade and other commemorative events scheduled on Sept 3 in the Chinese capital.

Addressing a daily news conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the Chinese government will host the commemorative events next month “to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace and usher in a brighter future”.

“Any country, as long as it faces history squarely, draws lessons from history and is committed to peaceful development, will not have misgivings about the events or even raise objections,” he said.

According to the Kyodo News Agency report, Japan “seeks to prevent China’s interpretation of history” from spreading, and has conveyed to European nations and other Asian countries through its embassies that the commemorative events have “anti-Japanese overtones”.

Japan has urged these countries to carefully consider the participation of their leaders in the events scheduled in Beijing, the report said.

Guo, the ministry spokesman, said that having a correct perception of and approach toward history has been an important prerequisite for Japan’s return to the international community after WWII.

It is the political foundation of Japan’s relations with neighboring countries, and more important, a yardstick for Japan’s commitment to peaceful development, he said.

Japan should squarely face and reflect on its history of aggression with an honest attitude, make a clean break with militarism, follow the path of peaceful development and respect the sentiments of the people of China and other victimized countries, in order to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community, Guo added.

