Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Troops march during a training session in Beijing on Aug 12 as they make preparations ahead of the Victory Day military parade on Sept 3. The parade is part of a grand gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War. [Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily]

CHINA DAILY

China protests Japan’s ‘boycott’ of Victory Day parade

On Sunday, Kyodo News Agency quoted unnamed sources as saying that Japanese diplomats have urged European nations and other Asian countries to refrain from attending the China’s Victory Day military parade and other commemorative events scheduled on Sept 3 in the Chinese capital.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 27 — China has lodged serious protests with Japan and demanded clarification after Japanese media reported that the Japanese government has called for a boycott through diplomatic channels of events scheduled in Beijing next month to commemorate the victory in World War II, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Sunday, Kyodo News Agency quoted unnamed sources as saying that Japanese diplomats have urged European nations and other Asian countries to refrain from attending the military parade and other commemorative events scheduled on Sept 3 in the Chinese capital.

Addressing a daily news conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the Chinese government will host the commemorative events next month “to remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace and usher in a brighter future”.

“Any country, as long as it faces history squarely, draws lessons from history and is committed to peaceful development, will not have misgivings about the events or even raise objections,” he said.

According to the Kyodo News Agency report, Japan “seeks to prevent China’s interpretation of history” from spreading, and has conveyed to European nations and other Asian countries through its embassies that the commemorative events have “anti-Japanese overtones”.

Japan has urged these countries to carefully consider the participation of their leaders in the events scheduled in Beijing, the report said.

Guo, the ministry spokesman, said that having a correct perception of and approach toward history has been an important prerequisite for Japan’s return to the international community after WWII.

It is the political foundation of Japan’s relations with neighboring countries, and more important, a yardstick for Japan’s commitment to peaceful development, he said.

Japan should squarely face and reflect on its history of aggression with an honest attitude, make a clean break with militarism, follow the path of peaceful development and respect the sentiments of the people of China and other victimized countries, in order to earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community, Guo added.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

World’s highest bridge in Guizhou tested with 96-truck convoy ahead of September launch

The simulated traffic congestion was the final structural performance test for key bridge components under heavy load, marking a crucial step toward the bridge's...

23 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

China targets concealment of illicit gains in money laundering crackdown

The Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate jointly released a judicial interpretation on handling criminal cases related to money laundering.

24 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Xiconomics: The People-Centred Blueprint Behind China’s Resilience

The essence of Xiconomics lies in the conviction that people are the true foundation of prosperity. More than 70% of government expenditure is channelled...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Shanghai bets on “Happiness Economy” with theme park boom

Shanghai has seen the opening this summer of the country's first Legoland, to be followed by a slew of other major projects including the...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Strategic dialogue ushers in fresh momentum for China-Pakistan partnership

China and Pakistan have been dedicated to building CPEC 2.0. Several memorandums of agreement were signed to expand bilateral cooperation in various aspects, and...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Typhoon Kajiki brings heavy rain in China’s Hainan

A short video posted online by Guangdong Radio and Television showed winds snapping off tree branches, and heavily rocking a docked boat and sending...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Yao Jiuwei: From watching Beijing Parade as student to marching as Marine

Yao, now an officer of the PLA Navy's Marine Corps, was selected several months ago as one of two members from his company to...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s Sanya city on red alert as Typhoon Kajiki strengthens, landfall imminent

The city has implemented a suspension of citywide classes, work, business operations, tourist attractions and transportation. Only entities and individuals involved in safeguarding public...

3 days ago