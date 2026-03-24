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The consignment was flagged off at the Nairobi SGR Terminus by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, alongside Han Zheng, Vice President of China/DPCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya flags off first exports to China under zero-tariff agreement

Kenya flags off first exports to China under a zero-tariff arrangement, including avocados, coffee, and hides. The move is expected to expand market access and strengthen Kenya-China trade ties.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Kenya on Monday flagged off its first consignment of exports to China under a newly implemented zero-tariff arrangement, a move officials say could help narrow the trade imbalance and expand market access for Kenyan goods.

The shipment, comprising fresh avocados, avocado oil, hides and skins, coffee, and green beans, will benefit from China’s policy granting zero-tariff treatment on 100 per cent of tariff lines for 53 African countries, including Kenya, according to the Ministry of Trade.

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The consignment was flagged off at the Nairobi SGR Terminus by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, alongside Han Zheng, Vice President of China.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kindiki urged Kenyan businesses to take advantage of the preferential access to the Chinese market, which has more than 1.4 billion consumers.

“This agreement presents a timely opportunity for the private sector to scale up exports and expand Kenya’s footprint in the Chinese market,” he said.

The Deputy President added that the government would continue leveraging the zero-tariff framework to deepen trade ties with China and support inclusive economic growth through increased exports and value addition.

The event was attended by Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, as well as Principal Secretaries Regina Ombam, Juma Mukhwana, and Mohamed Daghar, alongside other senior officials from both countries.

Officials say the zero-tariff policy is expected to boost Kenya’s agricultural exports to China and strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

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