Tuko editor jailed for 5 days for failing to comply with court orders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – A Tuko.co.ke junior editor has been sentenced to five days in jail for failing to comply with Court orders.

Didacus Malowa, the editor, was imprisoned after allegedly declining to publish an apology for a misleading article about the proceedings of the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption case.

The news outlet through his lawyer asked the court to pardon editor ,since he his remorseful and that he is traumatized and has been through a lot.

The court was told that TUKO and the Kenyan Union of Journalists (KUJ) have filed an application seeking to review Magistrate’s order to punish the editor, an application that DPP have since opposed

Tuko has has since paid Sh50,000 fine as ordered by court, but has decline to retract the story and offer an apology to the defamed witness.

Similarly the court has issued a summon to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Chief Editor Milicent Awuor also to show course why she should not be punished for broadcasting a misleading article on court proceedings.