Major PSV Firms Keep Fleets Off Roads as Fuel Price Row Leaves Thousands Stranded

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Kenya’s nationwide transport strike entered an unprecedented second day on Tuesday after negotiations between matatu operators and Cabinet Secretaries for Energy and Transport ended without a breakthrough.

Major public transport operators across Kenya announced they will continue suspending services until deepening standoff over soaring fuel prices is resolved.

The coordinated nationwide protests which kicked off on Monday caused widespread commuter disruptions, supply chain delays, and economic paralysis.

Leading PSV firms, including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers, and Countrylink, announced they would keep their fleets off the roads in solidarity with a nationwide transport sector strike over rising fuel costs.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but the current situation has made it difficult for us to continue normal operations. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support during this period,” Metro Trans said in a social media statement.

The shutdown, backed by multiple transport associations under the Transport Sector Alliance, severely disrupted movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kisii, Nakuru, Eldoret, and along key transport corridors, including the Northern Corridor and the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

Talks held Monday night at Transcom House ended without an agreement after matatu stakeholders rejected a government proposal to reduce diesel prices by Sh10, insisting that only a more substantial cut would persuade them to call off the strike.

The Transport Sector Alliance subsequently announced that the industrial action, which paralysed transport services across the country on Monday, would continue into Tuesday.

Stakeholders acknowledged broad consensus on the need to address fuel adulteration, noting that aligning diesel and kerosene prices would help discourage illegal blending practices blamed for damaging commercial vehicle engines.

Kushian Muchiri, Chairperson of the Association of Matatu Transport Owners, clarified that operators had only agreed on measures relating to fuel adulteration and not on the proposed diesel price adjustments.

“On the issue of diesel prices, we have not reached an agreement, and another meeting has been scheduled,” Muchiri said.

“In the meantime, we request all drivers and vehicle owners to continue keeping their vehicles off the roads. There should be no disruption or rioting as we await more constructive engagements that will help safeguard the economy.”