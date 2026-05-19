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FUEL PRICES

EPRA Cuts Diesel Prices by Ksh10 Following Pressure From Public Transport Sector

EPRA said the adjustments followed concerns raised by public transport operators over the widening price gap between diesel and kerosene, which the government fears could encourage fuel adulteration.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced Diesel prices by Ksh10.06 per litre, while Kerosene prices have increased by Ksh38.60 per litre.

According to a pricing schedule released by the energy sector regulator, the price of Super Petrol remains unchanged at Sh211.

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EPRA said the move was in response to a public petition by public transport operators citing their fears of unchecked fuel adulteration.

“EPRA has recalculated the maximum retail pump prices that will be in force from May 19, 2026, to June 14, 2026, following a petition by public transport sector operators on the need to minimize the risk of motor fuel adulteration,” the regulator said in a statement.

EPRA’s May 14 fuel price review prompted public service transport operators to withdraw services on Monday and Tuesday in a move aimed at pressuring the government to address their concerns.

The government on Monday engaged transport operators and other stakeholders in a bid to ease tensions and restore normal operations following the deadly demonstrations.

Following the May 19 price revision, Diesel in Nairobi will now retail at Ksh232.86 per litre, Kerosene at Ksh191.38, while Super Petrol remains unchanged at Ksh214.25.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh211.09 per litre, Diesel at Ksh229.58, and Kerosene at Ksh188.09.

In Nakuru, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh213.15, Diesel at Ksh232.27, and kerosene at Ksh190.81. In Kisumu, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh213.91, Diesel at Ksh233.08, and Kerosene at Ksh191.63 per litre.

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