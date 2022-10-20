Connect with us

October 20, 2022 | President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Robert Kibochi following a military airshow from the presidential dais during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Mashujaa Day celebrations underway at Uhuru Gardens

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Parliament Speakers Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi were among dignitaries gracing the celebrations.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — Mashujaa Day celebrations kicked off Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi on Thursday led by President William Ruto who was hosting his first national day celebration as Head of State.

Also in attendance was activist lawyer Miguna Miguna who arrived back into the country after nearly five years in exile and multiple court-backed unsuccessful attempts.

Other attendees included outgoing Cabinet Secretaries Professor George Magoha (Education), Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Farida Karoney (Lands) and Najib Balala (Tourism).

Mashujaa Day honours heroes who supported the country’s independence struggle.

It was renamed after the initial Kenyatta Day name was dropped following the comming into force of the Constitution (2010) to acknowledge the contribution of all independence fighters .

The government also honors post-independence heroes who have contributed to national development in various sectors.

