Kindiki vows to flatten gorges used as hideouts by cattle rustlers, bandits

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has vowed to ‘flatten gorges’ used as hideouts by bandits, cattle rustlers in Northern Kenya

Kindiki asserted that he will be ruthless while dealing with the bandits in the pastoralist communities who have become a menace and a threat to livelihood.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will make whatever sacrifices that would require to be made and I will remain focused until this problem is over even if it mean come to live in the North Rift,” he said while appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee.

This was following intervention by leaders from the North Rift in the committee which include Pokot South MP David Pkosing and his Samburu North counterpart Naisula Lesuuda who sought answers on how the Interior CS nominee will restore peace in the North Rift.

Kindiki committed to ensure that cattle rustling, banditry and clan conflict are brought to an end as the vices are a threat to legitimacy of any government.

“Once I assume office my first assignment is to ensure we set free this country from criminals and bandits,” he stated.

“This will not be through press conferences we will speak less because security doesn’t require speaking.”

The Former Tharaka Nithi Senator averred that he will follow the law even as he ruthlessly deal with criminals elements across the nation.

This is following public outcry and allegations from Human Rights Activist that Former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i allowed extra judicial killings as a strategy of dealing with criminals.

“In some of the most secure countries ruthlessness with criminals is matched with respect to human rights so law abiding citizens don’t have to fear they will be no extra judicial killings,” Kindiki said.

The North Rift region has been an insecure area. For years now, there has been a number of cattle raids going on, terrorising the civilian population and killing hundreds of people