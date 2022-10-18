Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kithure Kindiki. (UDA)/FILE

Kenya

Kindiki vows to flatten gorges used as hideouts by cattle rustlers, bandits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has vowed to ‘flatten gorges’ used as hideouts by bandits, cattle rustlers in Northern Kenya

Kindiki asserted that he will be ruthless while dealing with the bandits in the pastoralist communities who have become a menace and a threat to livelihood.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will make whatever sacrifices that would require to be made and I will remain focused until this problem is over even if it mean come to live in the North Rift,” he said while appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee.

This was following intervention by leaders from the North Rift in the committee which include Pokot South MP David Pkosing and his Samburu North counterpart Naisula Lesuuda who sought answers on how the Interior CS nominee will restore peace in the North Rift.

Kindiki committed to ensure that cattle rustling, banditry and clan conflict are brought to an end as the vices are a threat to legitimacy of any government.

“Once I assume office my first assignment is to ensure we set free this country from criminals and bandits,” he stated.

“This will not be through press conferences we will speak less because security doesn’t require speaking.”

The Former Tharaka Nithi Senator averred that he will follow the law even as he ruthlessly deal with criminals elements across the nation.

This is following public outcry and allegations from Human Rights Activist that Former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i allowed extra judicial killings as a strategy of dealing with criminals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In some of the most secure countries ruthlessness with criminals is matched with respect to human rights so law abiding citizens don’t have to fear they will be no extra judicial killings,” Kindiki said.

The North Rift region has been an insecure area. For years now, there has been a number of cattle raids going on, terrorising the civilian population and killing hundreds of people

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Lesuuda weeps over bandit attacks during Kindiki’s vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Samburu West MP Lesuuda Naisula was overcome by emotion and wept during the ongoing Cabinet Secretary nominees confirmation hearing....

21 mins ago

Kenya

Kindiki was not shocked when he missed out Deputy President slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The nominee for Interior Cabinet Secretary post Kithure Kindiki says he was not shocked when his nomination as Deputy...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Interior CS nominee Kithure Kindiki says he is worth Sh544mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has revealed that his net worth is Sh544 million which is a summation...

2 hours ago
Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua. Paul Mwangi Gaure appointed Private Secretary to Office of the Deputy President Gachagua.

Kenya

Muraya Guare Named DP Gachagua’s Private Secretary, Njeri Rugene To Head Press Team

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – President William Ruto has appointed Paul Muraya Mwangi Guare to be the Private Secretary to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua....

15 hours ago

Kenya

Water and Sanitation CS nominee Alice Wahome refutes claims she has temper issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The nominee for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post Alice Wahome has refuted claims that she is a...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Water CS Nominee Alice Wahome says she is worth Sh218 million

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary nominee Alice Wahome says she has a net worth of Sh218 million. Appearing before...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua offers job to lady who coined ‘Riggy G’ nickname

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rewarded the lady who nicknamed him ‘Riggy G’ with a job in his office....

17 hours ago

Kenya

Police granted 7 days to probe Kiambu politician Gladys Mwangi accused of murder

KIAMBU, Kenya, Oct 17 – A Kiambu court has allowed detectives to detain for seven days a Kiambu  politician Gladys Njeri Mwangi on suspicion that she...

18 hours ago