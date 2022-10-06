Kenya supports AU-led peace efforts led by Obasanjo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS, Ababa Ethiopia Oct 6 – Kenya supports the ongoing African Union-led peace efforts in Ethiopia led by Olusegun Obasanjo.

President William Ruto said stability in Ethiopia is as critical as the region’s.

He said Africa must strive to co-exist for more transformation to be realized in the continent.

Dr. Ruto said this today when he held talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at his office in Addis Ababa.

“Insecurity and violence are threats to sustainable development. We must always work towards living peacefully,” noted Dr Ruto.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the modalities to tackle terrorism and violent extremism so as to bring peace in the Horn of Africa.

In its bid to stabilize food prices, the discussion further agreed that Kenya will import wheat from Ethiopia whose yields have increased substantially.

Dr Ruto noted that it was time the two countries exploited their long-standing relations to increase cross-border trade.

He said there exists huge economic potential between Kenya and Ethiopia that must be explored for the prosperity of the people.

“The Kenya-Ethiopia partnership is a cornerstone of our mutual benefit and regional stability,” he said.

Dr Ruto urged Dr Ahmed to make use of Lamu Port as the home port for the Southern part of Ethiopia.

The two leaders later launched Safaricom in Ethiopia.

“This is the culmination of a fruitful convergence between the local and the global. It is a key milestone in our countries’ shared journey of progress,” noted President Ruto.

He exuded confidence that the “excellent tradition of neighbourly synergy shall continue and flourish.”

President Ruto commended Dr Ahmed for backing “this monumental game-changer” in Ethiopian and regional infrastructural and ICT landscape.

“This is an emphatic signal that the African Unity of our time has come of age: a continent united by opportunity, and a Pan-Africanism driven by trade,” explained Dr Ruto.

Earlier, Dr Ruto challenged African countries to place research at the centre of their planning.

He said more resources must also be put in the field to generate fresh data that can guide policy interventions.

“This will help drive the continent’s growth,” he said during the tour of the Science Museum in Addis Ababa accompanied by Dr Ahmed.

The facility hosts science and technology exhibitions and start-ups.