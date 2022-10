0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Former Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge who was hounded out of office over corruption before will now head Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy in the new administration.

Thugge, who was named to the new post by Presidet William Ruto, was facing corruption charges alongside former Treasury CS Rotich who is still fighting to clear his name in court.

Thugge’s charges were, however, dropped.

Developing story ….