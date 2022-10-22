Connect with us

Simon Chelugui. /KNA

Kenya

Cooperatives CS nominee Chelugui says he is worth Sh993mn

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Simon Chelugui has put his net worth at Sh993 million.

Chelugui told the committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula which is designated with vetting of cabinet nominees, that his wealth is a summation of movable and immovable assets which include a dairy plant, houses and rental apartment.

“I have houses, rental house in Nairobi and also am a farmer I keep dairy and beef cows,” he said.

President Ruto William Ruto reassigned the Labour and Social Protection CS to the Cooperatives docket.

Chelugui previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation during President Uhuru Kenyatta regime until January 2020.

During the 2012 general election, he was contesting for Baringo gubernatorial race but later pulled out of the race.

He contested for the senatorial seat on a Jubilee party ticket but was defeated by KANU candidate Gideon Moi.

Simon holds a Masters degree in Finance, Investment & Strategic Management and Bachelors of Commerce (Management Science Option) from the University of Nairobi.

He has also been extensively trained in Corporate Governance.

Simon has over twenty years work experience in corporate governance, Policy Formulation, monitoring and reviewing implementation and technical policies and
has worked directly with different Government institutions.

