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Ruto Defends Nyamira Rail Project, Announces Sh300 Million Ikonge Station

“Let those people keep quiet. I am the one who has pushed the railway from Naivasha, and right here in Ikonge I am building a major station worth 300 million shillings that will help transport both passengers and goods,” he said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – President William Ruto has defended ongoing railway development in Nyamira County, dismissing what he termed as propaganda against the project.

Speaking during his tour of Ikonge, the President said critics questioning the existence of a rail station in the area were misleading residents.

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“Someone came here spreading propaganda, saying there is no railway station here in Ikonge. Now I want to ask you, the people of Ikonge—this person who came to tell you this, he has not even built a tarmac road leading to his rural home—what does he know about railway matters?” the President asked.

“Let those people keep quiet. I am the one who has pushed the railway from Naivasha, and right here in Ikonge I am building a major station worth 300 million shillings that will help transport both passengers and goods,” he said.

Ruto said the facility will enhance both passenger and freight transport, boosting economic activity in the region. He challenged critics to explain their development record, insisting that his administration is focused on delivering tangible projects.

Deputy President Kindiki told off the opposition leaders saying that a majority of them have previously served in big positions in government but have nothing to show.

Other key development projects that the President is undertaking today in Nyamira Counties include Laying of Foundation Stone at Nyamira KMTC, Ground Breaking of Nyamira Last Mile , Water Supply Project and Laying of Foundation Stone at Nyamira Comprehensive School.

The President is expected later to launch Bobaracho/Kegogi/Nyakoe roads in Kitutu Chache North/ South Constituencies, Launch of Bobaracho- Manyasi- Tinga Road, Laying of foundation stone of Kegogi ESP market, Inspection of Nyakoe ESP Market and public address and have Dinner with Boda Boda Riders in Kisii State Lodge later in the evening.

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