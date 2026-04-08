Kenya, Malaysia Strengthen Security Ties in High-Level Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – Kenya and Malaysia are set to deepen cooperation in policing and security following a high-level meeting between Malaysian High Commissioner Ruzaimi Mohamad and Inspector General Douglas Kanja in Nairobi.

The courtesy call, held at Jogoo House, focused on enhancing collaboration between the National Police Service and the Royal Malaysia Police.

Kanja outlined ongoing reforms within the police service, including digitization of operations, automation of services, and the introduction of a Case Management System aimed at improving efficiency and accountability.

Ruzaimi expressed support for the reforms and emphasized the importance of joint efforts in tackling transnational crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking, and financial fraud.