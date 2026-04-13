President Ruto Defends Nyamira Railway Project, Dismisses Critics During Gusii Tour

NYAMIRA, Kenya Apr 13 – William Ruto has defended the ongoing railway development in Nyamira County, dismissing criticism surrounding the project as propaganda aimed at misleading residents.

Speaking during a stop in Ikonge as part of his tour of the Gusii region, the President assured locals that the railway project is legitimate and forms part of the government’s broader infrastructure development agenda.

Ruto took issue with critics who have questioned the existence and viability of a rail station in Ikonge, stating that such claims are inaccurate and politically motivated

The Head of State reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding infrastructure across the country, noting that railway development is key to boosting connectivity, trade, and economic growth in regions such as Nyamira.

He emphasized that the government will continue implementing projects aimed at improving livelihoods despite opposition from some political quarters.

Accompanying the President, Kithure Kindiki dismissed suggestions that political rivalry could derail development efforts.

Kindiki stated that Kenya’s development trajectory remains firmly on course, adding that no individual or group has the capacity to halt national progress.

The President and his deputy are currently on a four-day working tour of the Gusii region, where they are expected to launch and inspect several development projects.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity across the country, with leaders increasingly using development tours to rally support and counter criticism.

As debate around the Nyamira railway project continues, the government appears keen to reassure residents that the initiative is both real and beneficial to the region’s long-term growth.