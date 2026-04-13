KNH Nurses Strike Disrupts Services Over Pay Delays and Pension Grievances

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – Nurses at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have downed their tools in protest over long-standing grievances, plunging the country’s largest referral hospital into a fresh labour crisis.

The health workers are protesting delayed salary payments, the casualisation of staff, difficulties in accessing pension benefits, and what they describe as unfair and unsustainable employment practices at the facility.

According to the nurses, their decision to strike follows months—and in some cases years—of unresolved complaints, particularly regarding employment terms and delayed remuneration.

They argue that a growing number of staff have been placed on casual or temporary contracts, denying them job security and access to full employment benefits.

The nurses also cite persistent delays in salary payments and difficulties in accessing pension contributions, issues they say have severely affected their livelihoods.

The strike is expected to affect critical hospital services, including wards, outpatient clinics, and emergency support units. Patients seeking care at KNH may face delays or reduced service availability as the industrial action takes effect.

Hospital management is yet to issue a comprehensive response to the strike action or indicate whether contingency plans have been activated to mitigate disruptions.

As the strike continues, attention now shifts to negotiations between KNH management, union representatives, and government health officials.

The outcome will determine whether services are restored or the industrial action escalates further.