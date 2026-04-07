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Kenya’s Digital Diplomacy Drive Gains Momentum with Thailand Partnership

Kenya’s delegation was led by Evans Maturu from the State Department for Foreign Affairs, alongside Ambassador Lucy Kiruthu and senior officials from the ICT and Trade ministries.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – Kenya and Thailand have taken a major step toward strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, with a renewed focus on digital transformation, innovation, and investment.

A high-level Thai delegation led by the Director General of the Department of International Trade arrived in Nairobi on April 3, 2026, to lead the Thailand–Kenya Business Matching and Digital Partnership 2026 forum. The event brought together policymakers and private sector leaders from both countries.

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The forum attracted 14 ICT firms from Thailand and about 50 Kenyan technology companies, creating a platform for business matchmaking, partnerships, and knowledge exchange. Officials said the participation reflected growing recognition of the role digital economies play in shaping future trade.

Kenya’s delegation was led by Evans Maturu from the State Department for Foreign Affairs, alongside Ambassador Lucy Kiruthu and senior officials from the ICT and Trade ministries.

Cabinet Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy William Kabogo also attended, underlining the government’s commitment to digital transformation and international partnerships.

Discussions during the forum focused on expanding ICT infrastructure, including grassroots-level digital development at the ward level, as well as opportunities in trade, tourism, and agriculture.

Both countries are also preparing for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in July 2027, with officials expressing optimism about strengthening cooperation through innovation-driven partnerships.

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