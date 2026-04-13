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Pope prioritises world’s fastest-growing Catholic region in major Africa tour

The wide-ranging tour will include stop-offs in 11 cities in four countries: Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea. In all, the Pope will travel nearly 18,000 km (11,185 miles), clocking up most of the distance on 18 flights.

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VATICAN CITY, Apr 13 – Pope Leo XIV wants to “turn the world’s attention to Africa”, according to a senior Vatican official, as he embarks on a significant tour of the continent addressing themes of peace, migration and dialogue between religions.

The 11-day trip, which starts on Monday, is Pope Leo’s second major foreign visit since being elected to the papacy in May last year, and is a reflection of Africa’s increasing importance to Catholicism.

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More than a fifth of the world’s Catholics are in Africa, some 288 million people, according to figures from 2024. It is one of the fastest-growing regions for the Church.

The Vatican says its latest survey shows a “remarkable increase” in the number of baptised Catholics on the continent.

Little wonder then that the trip is regarded as a personal priority for Pope Leo.

The wide-ranging tour will include stop-offs in 11 cities in four countries: Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea. In all, the Pope will travel nearly 18,000 km (11,185 miles), clocking up most of the distance on 18 flights.

All but one of the countries have large Catholic populations, but he has chosen a non-Catholic country – Algeria – as his first stop, as it holds deep significance for him.

It is the birthplace of St Augustine, and Pope Leo XIV is the first pontiff from the order that follows his teachings.

The ideas of the 4th Century North African theologian, such as community and humility, have helped shape the current leader of the Catholic Church.

The Pope will go to the region where St Augustine was a bishop – formerly known as Hippo, now called Annaba – where he will celebrate Mass.

This will be the country’s first visit by any pope, and dialogue with the Islamic world is expected to be a key focus, with a visit to the Great Mosque of Algiers being an important moment.

So too will a stop at a place of pilgrimage and prayer for both Muslims and Christians – the Basilica of our Lady of Africa – also in Algeria’s capital.

Behind the statue depicting a black Virgin Mary – venerated in both religions – are the words “pray for us and pray for the Muslims”.

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