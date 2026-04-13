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KPC’s current stock position in the country indicates that there is over 53 million litres of petrol, more than 53 million litres of diesel and over 71 million litres of jet fuel available at various depots throughout the country./FILE

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‘Kenyans to Benefit from Lower Fuel Costs on Upcoming Shipment’, Wandayi tells MPs

“It’s a reality that because of the prevailing circumstances, the cost of petroleum products has increased worldwide… Again, I want to ask Kenyans to be patient and wait for tomorrow when EPRA is going to make the announcement officially,” the Energy CS stated.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has indicated that an incoming fuel consignment could help stabilize or reduce petroleum prices.

He told the National Assembly Committee on Energy that a shipment which had faced potential restrictions would have pushed prices higher, but its resolution is expected to ease cost pressures.

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Wandayi said Kenyans should wait for the official fuel price announcement by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, expected Tuesday, in line with the law.

“But I’m also aware that as government we are not just sitting; we are taking proactive measures both in terms of taxation and [stabilisation]… for now almost 2 months. So international oil companies, especially the ones that we are dealing with in [G2G], have had to look for that resources of products…”

“It’s a reality that because of the prevailing circumstances, the cost of petroleum products has increased worldwide… Again, I want to ask Kenyans to be patient and wait for tomorrow when EPRA is going to make the announcement officially,” the Energy CS stated.

He acknowledged that global petroleum prices have risen due to prevailing international market conditions but noted that government interventions are helping cushion consumers.

“In fact, as of today morning for PMS, that is petrol, we have got 183,318 cubic m in our stores and the pipeline; for DSL we have got 152,760 m and for jet 1,135 m. Fuel that is enough to last this country for very many days to come,” Wandayi said.

Wandayi said Kenya’s government-to-government fuel procurement framework is ensuring uninterrupted supply despite global uncertainties.

He told lawmakers that the system has enabled consistent deliveries from international oil companies, preventing shortages in the domestic market.

Wandayi said the framework has strengthened supply chain reliability and helped maintain adequate national fuel reserves.

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