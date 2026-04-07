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Sakaja Chairs High-Level Security Meeting Ahead of Ruto’s Historic Nairobi County Assembly Address

The discussions focused on ensuring a smooth, secure, and well-coordinated presidential visit, which is expected to draw significant political and public attention.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has convened a high-level joint coordination meeting to finalise security, logistics, and protocol arrangements ahead of President William Ruto’s historic address to the Nairobi County Assembly later this week.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker and leadership, County Commissioner, National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), regional police commanders, State House protocol officials, and county government reception teams.

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According to officials, the discussions focused on ensuring a smooth, secure, and well-coordinated presidential visit, which is expected to draw significant political and public attention.

President Ruto is scheduled to address the Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday in what will be the first-ever formal address by a sitting Head of State to the legislative arm of the capital’s county government.

The address is expected to highlight progress under the Sh80 billion national government–Nairobi County cooperation agreement, signed in February between President Ruto’s administration and Governor Sakaja’s government.

The landmark partnership is aimed at accelerating major urban transformation projects across the capital.

The cooperation framework includes several major infrastructure and environmental initiatives, among the expansion and upgrading of drainage systems to curb recurring flooding in Nairobi, end-to-end solid waste management and recycling initiatives, street lighting improvements across residential estates, recarpeting and upgrading of major roads and highways and the ongoing Nairobi River regeneration programme.

Governor Sakaja, who chairs the implementation committee, recently led a delegation to State House to present a progress report on the projects. Officials say the initiatives are expected to be implemented over a 24-month period.

The high-level meeting also focused on inter-agency coordination between county and national government security teams, including police commanders and administrative officers, to ensure tight security during the presidential visit.

Authorities emphasised the importance of seamless protocol arrangements, given the historic nature of the address and the expected turnout of senior officials and stakeholders.

The upcoming address marks a significant milestone in Nairobi’s governance history, underscoring strengthened collaboration between national and county governments in delivering urban development projects.

Officials say the event will also serve as a key progress update on Nairobi’s transformation agenda under the current cooperation framework.

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