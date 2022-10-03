Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The suspects will be arraigned at the Nyahururu Law Court on Monday/KNA

County News

3 held in Nyandarua for possessing over 13kgs in of cannabis

David Mburu, Simon Gakunga and Lucy Muthoni, were arrested Sunday with 133 rolls of Cannabis Sativa, and 13 more kilos stuck in a gunny bag.

Published

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Oct 16 — Police in Ngano Police Station Nyandarua County are holding three suspects for possession and processing of bhang for the market.

David Mburu, Simon Gakunga and Lucy Muthoni, were arrested Sunday with 133 rolls of Cannabis Sativa, and 13 more kilos stuck in a gunny bag.

According to the area County Commissioner Amos Mariba, Mburu was arrested while in possession of 50 rolls and on interrogation, led the police officers to the homestead of another suspect, Simon Gakunga, whom they found with a woman, Lucy Muthoni and arrested both.

“Upon search a brown bag containing 13 kills of unprocessed cannabis, a stamp inscribed SHASH ZION, twelve packets of Rizla paper, 0.62kilos of processed and 83 more rolls of cannabis sativa, were found,” noted Mariba.

The county commissioner, while noting that the suspects will be arraigned at the Nyahururu Law Court on Monday, pledged to weed out the drugs that had ruined many youths, turning them into unreliable persons.

“The suspects have been booked and locked at the police station, while the exhibits have been kept at the exhibit store. They are expected to be arraigned before Nyahururu law court tomorrow,” he added.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Nyandarua to grow 10mn trees on unutilized farmlands

The county also proposes stringent by laws to protect the forest covers against uncontrolled harvesting for more sustainable wood products while cushioning against food...

May 26, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Senator Githiomi quits ruling Jubilee to join Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — Nyandarua Senator and Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi on Friday ditched ruling Jubilee Party to join Deputy President...

February 25, 2022

Kenya

Raila takes Azimio La Umoja campaign to Nyandarua County

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday set to tour Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County...

February 1, 2022