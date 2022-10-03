3 held in Nyandarua for possessing over 13kgs in of cannabis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Oct 16 — Police in Ngano Police Station Nyandarua County are holding three suspects for possession and processing of bhang for the market.

David Mburu, Simon Gakunga and Lucy Muthoni, were arrested Sunday with 133 rolls of Cannabis Sativa, and 13 more kilos stuck in a gunny bag.

According to the area County Commissioner Amos Mariba, Mburu was arrested while in possession of 50 rolls and on interrogation, led the police officers to the homestead of another suspect, Simon Gakunga, whom they found with a woman, Lucy Muthoni and arrested both.

“Upon search a brown bag containing 13 kills of unprocessed cannabis, a stamp inscribed SHASH ZION, twelve packets of Rizla paper, 0.62kilos of processed and 83 more rolls of cannabis sativa, were found,” noted Mariba.

The county commissioner, while noting that the suspects will be arraigned at the Nyahururu Law Court on Monday, pledged to weed out the drugs that had ruined many youths, turning them into unreliable persons.

“The suspects have been booked and locked at the police station, while the exhibits have been kept at the exhibit store. They are expected to be arraigned before Nyahururu law court tomorrow,” he added.