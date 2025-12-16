Police probe three suicide incidents in Nyandarua and Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Police are investigating three separate suspected suicide incidents reported on Sunday, December 14, 2025, in Nyandarua, Migori and Vihiga counties, involving victims aged between 15 and 65 years.

In Nyandarua County, a 57-year-old man was found dead in a borehole at Kahingo village in Nyandarua West Sub-County.

According to a report filed at Kasuku Police Station, the deceased, identified as Douglas Kimemia Ngerere, was a casual labourer who had gone missing several days earlier.

His brother-in-law, Paul Miugo Mbogo, reported that the deceased was last seen on December 11. On Sunday morning, family members discovered his jacket, cap and Crocs shoes outside his locked house.

Behind the house, they found a borehole estimated to be about 30 feet deep with its lid open. Upon checking inside, they saw a body floating in the water.

“Police officers led by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Nyandarua West and Station Commander Kasuku visited the scene and confirmed the incident.”

The body was retrieved and taken to JM Kariuki Hospital Mortuary for preservation, pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

In Migori County, police are probing the death of a 15-year-old boy who allegedly died by suicide in Otacho village, Anjego Sub-Location. The incident was reported at Migori Police Station at around 12.30pm.

The deceased a pupil at Otacho Primary School, was found hanging from a mango tree near a latrine within his family compound.

Police said he was last seen alive at about 10.50am by his father. Preliminary information indicates that the boy had earlier been denied permission by his mother to go to church.

Officers from Migori Police Station and DCI Suna East visited the scene, which was processed by scene-of-crime personnel. The body was moved to Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy. The case remains under investigation by DCI Suna East.

Meanwhile, in Vihiga County, a 65-year-old man was found dead in his house in Lwobela village, Emutsalwa Sub-Location, Luanda Sub-County. The incident was reported at Luanda Police Station at about 3.30pm by the area assistant chief.

Police identified the deceased as Jotham Ong’ayo Inyirinya, who was found hanging inside his house. Officers who rushed to the scene noted that the body had no visible physical injuries, and no suicide note was recovered. He was last seen alive earlier in the morning by his niece.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was transferred to Coptic Mission Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending postmortem examination. The case is being handled by the SCCIO Luanda.