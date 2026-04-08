Drama at Kiaraho memorial as Methu’s speech cut short after fierce rebuke on Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — Drama unfolded during a memorial service for the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho in Captain, Nyandarua, after Senator John Methu’s speech was abruptly cut short following a fierce rebuke to President William Ruto over stalled road projects—right in his presence.

Methu, while addressing mourners and leaders, sharply criticized delays in key infrastructure projects in Nyandarua, accusing the government of neglecting critical road networks despite repeated promises.

“I respect you Mr President but I must tell you the truth,” he charged amid a spiritated intervenstion by Kinangop Kwenya Thuku urging him to refrain himself.

His remarks quickly drew visible discomfort among senior officials seated in the front row at the event which saw the first public forum where Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua met since 2024 impeachment proceeedings.

When he retrated to his reat, Methu was seen in an animated verbal exchange with ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo with the Senator banging his armrest in the tense back-and-forth.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, seated nearby, watched the unfolding exchanges without intervening, maintaining a composed demeanor even as tensions rose among the leaders.

In a separate flashpoint, South Mugirango MP and National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro was seen in a heated exchange with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had accompanied Methu to the service.

The brief but intense confrontation added to the charged political mood at the memorial.

Methu had earlier raised eyebrows by pointedly skipping the acknowledgment of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, instead recognizing Gachagua—whom he referred to as the “People’s Deputy President”—a remark that drew murmurs from sections of the audience.

Earlier still, the Senator had engaged in a standoff with presidential security officers while demanding access to the main dais, further underscoring the tensions that marked his presence throughout the event.

Other dignitaries appeared visibly uneasy as the confrontations played out in quick succession.

The incidents occurred in full view of President Ruto, highlighting simmering political tensions and growing frustrations among local leaders over stalled development projects, particularly road infrastructure in the region.

The memorial, intended to honor the life and legacy of the late Kiaraho, was briefly overshadowed by the dramatic exchanges, exposing underlying political rifts despite calls for unity.