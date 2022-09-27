Ruto names Alfred Mutua CS Foreign and Diaspora Affairs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 — The immediate former Governor of Machakos Alfred Mutua has been named the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader was nominated to take over from Raychelle Omamo, the Kenya’s outgoing chief diplomat who served under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mutua served as Machakos Governor for two terms, and through his party Maendeleo Chap Chap, joined President William Ruto’s led Kenya Kwanza coalition after abandoning Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Mutua’s first government appointment in June 2002 when the President Mwai Kibaki named him Government Spokesperson.

He served in that capacity until 3 September 2012. He was also the Public Communications Secretary and Head of the Office of Public Communications in the Office of the President.

He was charged with the duty of collecting information and analyzing events within the set-up of government.