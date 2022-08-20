Connect with us

UDA SG Veronica Maina, NA Speaker Justin Muturi and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei

August Elections

Ruto nominates Veronica Maina, Muturi, and Shollei to the transition committee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20 – President-Elect William Ruto has nominated three members to represent him in the transition committee tasked with ensuring a seamless handover of power.

The trio includes – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Secretary General Veronica Maina, National Assembly Speaker Justin Mututi, and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei.

The Committee chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua is mandated to facilitate a smooth transition from the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta to Ruto.

On Monday, Ruto was declared the winner of the presidential contest by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Kinyua, who, on August 12, 2022, chaired the inaugural meeting of the Assumption of Office of the presidential Committee, assured the Committee would facilitate a smooth handover process.

“The committee will also organize for the necessary facilities and personnel for the President-Elect, facilitate communication between the outgoing President and President-Elect, as well as prepare the program of the swearing-in ceremony,” said Kinyua, who chairs the Assumption to the Office of the President Committee.

Maina, Muturi, and Shollei’s role will be critical in ensuring that Ruto’s interests are safeguarded in the transition process.

The Committee is established under the Assumption of the Office of the President Act 21 of 2012 and Article 141 of the 2010 Constitution.

On Friday, the Public Service Commission (PSC) also shared nine advisories with the current administration to facilitate a smooth transition to the new administration.

