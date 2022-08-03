Connect with us

Andrew Frankline presenting results of an opinion poll by the Centre for African Progress (CAP) on August 3, 2022.

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila projected to win with 53pc, Ruto 45pc: CAP poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – An opinion poll released by a pollster who rightly called the 2017 presidential election has projected 53 percent victory for Raila Odinga of the Azimio One Kenya coalition party.

The study by Centre for African Progress (CAP) shows Odinga’s main competitor Deputy President William Ruto who is vying on his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will garner 45 percent of the votes.

Professor George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano party polled 1 percent each.

Andrew Franklin who presented the results at a press conference in Nairobi said the study was conducted across all the 47 counties between July 31st-August 1 and targeted 2,900 registered voters through telephone interviews.

