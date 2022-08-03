Connect with us

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

2022 ELECTIONS

Final TIFA poll shows Raila will win with 53pc, Ruto 45 pc

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- With just 5 days to the General Election, a new survey by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) now shows that Azimio One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is likely to win the presidential race with 53 percent, followed by Deputy President William Ruto at 45 percent.

The survey which covered a total of 2,268 respondents who are registered voters through telephonic interviews, polled George Wajackoyah of Roots party third at 2 percent while David Mwaure of Agano party trailed at 0.2 percent.

TIFA said the survey covered nine regions including Central rift, Coast, Lower eastern, Mt. Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South rift and Western.

“The outcome of the election depends on the voter turnout and this cannot be predicted by surveys,” TIFA noted.

The poll released on Wednesday showed that out of the 9 zones surveyed, Azimio coalition outpoints Kenya Kwanza in seven zones , leaving two which Kenya Kwanza predominates.

The survey, however, noted that neither of the coalitions attract more than two thirds of all residents apart from Odinga’s ‘home turf’ at Nyanza and ‘barely’ Ruto’s Central rift at 69 per cent and 65 percent respectively.

