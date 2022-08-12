Connect with us

Top: Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika. Bottom: Tabitha Karanja (Senator), Martha Wangare (Gilgil MP), Liza Chelule (Woman Rep-Nakuru).

2022 ELECTIONS

Nakuru elects women for all top seats

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Nakuru County elected all women in the top three seats contested during the Tuesday General Election.

The Governor’s seat went to Susan Kihika who defeated incumbent Lee Kinyanjui of Jubilee Party while the Senate seat was won by Tabitha Karanja-the Managing Director of Keroche Breweries Limited.

The Woman Representative’s seat was taken by Liza Chelule who retained the seat.

All the three who won were vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Several women also won parliamentary seats, including Martha Wangare who bagged the Gilgil seat.

“It has been a journey and we thank God for the success,” Kihika said, “I pledge to work for all and ensure Nakuru county prospers.

On her part, Chelule urged Kenyans to maintain peace throughout the electioneering period and beyond.

For Tabitha Karanja, it was time for the people of Nakuru to sit and watch “what women can do.”

“I will make it a priority to hold the Nakuru County Government to account,” she said.

She takes over from Kihika who won the Governor’s seat.

Know your Governor after August 9, 2022 elections
