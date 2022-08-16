Connect with us

Missing IEBC Returning Officer was found dead in Loitoktok. /COURTESY

Kenya

Missing IEBC Returning officer found dead in Loitoktok

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – The missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Embakasi East constituency has been found dead.

Daniel Mbolu Musyoka was found in a river near Kilombero, Loitoktok by a group of herders who reported the situation to police officers.

The body of the 53 year old was identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at a local morgue in Loitokitok sub mortuary.

“The body of the deceased vide my earlier OB no 20/15/08/2022 has been identified as of one Daniel Mbolu Musyoka by his sisters namely Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at Loitokitok sub –county,” the police report read.

Musyoka went missing on August 11 at East Africa Aviation tallying centre after he reportedly excused himself to make a private call at around 9:45am.

Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe expressed her sadness on the incident and called for speedy investigations on the incident.

“Devastated that  the missing RO has been found murdered in a forest. I remember Mbolu as a diligent officer who dedicated his life to public service,” she stated on her twitter handle.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. A public inquest into his death is urgent,” said Akombe on twitter.

Akombe who fled to New York and resigned in the run-up to the 2017 Presidential Repeat election, said she was aware of the struggles her former staff and colleagues were facing during the tallying of presidential elections.

