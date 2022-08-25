Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President-Elect William Ruto (left), outgoing Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu (centre) and new Governor Johnson Sakaja (right).

Kenya

Let us now make Nairobi work, Governor Sakaja says as he assumes office

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that it is now time to make Nairobi work after being sworn in alongside his deputy Njoroge Muchiri.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office on Thursday, Sakaja said that time for politics is over and that the real work now begins.

He noted that it wouldn’t be an easy journey but said it’s possible with concerted effort.

“It has been a long journey but together we can make Nairobi work together, time for politics is over, we will work with everyone to take the county forward,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja committed to deliver a first class county without a second class citizen.

“Days for coming home to demolished houses in Nairobi are over,”

“Days for hawkers being chased and harassed as they try to make a living are over,” he said.

He also committed to ensuring a fair business environment.

“We want Nairobi to be always open for business 24/7, where the playing ground is fair,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sakaja once again thanked his main competitor Polycarp Igathe, saying he is the real embodiment of siasa safi.

On his part, Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri said he will assist his boss in ensuring that they deliver all the pledges they made to the people of Nairobi.

Muchiri also said he will focus in ensuring a pro business environment in Nairobi by streamlining the licensing regime.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kiambu’s new Governor Kimani Wamatangi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Kimani Wamatangi has officially taken over as the new Governor of Kiambu County following the August 9 elections. Wamatangi...

3 mins ago

Top stories

PHOTOS: Sakaja’s day taking over as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Here are photos of Johnson Sakaja when he took the oath of office as Nairobi Governor.

19 mins ago

Kenya

Achani takes over from Mvurya as Kwale Governor

KWALE, Kenya, Aug 25 – Fatuma Achani was on Thursday sworn in as the Kwale governor. Achani will be the first female coastal govern...

21 mins ago

County News

Sakaja takes oath as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Johnson Arthur Sakaja has taken oath of office as the new Nairobi Governor, effectively taking over from Anne Kananu...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Devastated family seeking help to airlift Wendy’s body after drowning while live-streaming on Facebook in Canada

KISII, Kenya, Aug 25 – It is a Wednesday afternoon with a scorching sun and at John Nyabuto’s homestead, visitors can been seen streaming...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Milimani Courts closed from tomorrow until Sep 5 for petition hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Milimani Law Courts is set to be closed for eleven days from Friday, to allow for the hearing...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto expected at Sakaja swearing-in as Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President-elect William Ruto is expected at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Swearing in of Nairobi governor...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua to attend Kahiga’s swearing in as Nyeri governor

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Deputy President -elect, Rigathi Gachagua is among the over 4,000 guests expected to grace Thursday’s swearing in ceremony of...

3 hours ago