August Elections

Kakamega receives gubernatorial ballot papers belonging to Kirinyaga candidates

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Confusion rocked preparations of the polls slated for Tuesday in Kakamega after ballot papers for Kirinyaga county governor seat were found in the county.

The ballot papers were discovered in Mumias East sub-county which was blamed on the confusion in distributing ballot papers.

“Yes it’s true that the ballot paper for Kirinyaga county were found in Mumias East.We will however issue a comprehensive statement later in the day,” said the area returning officer, Joseph Ayatta.

“I hope this problem will be sort out very soon so that we can have what belongs to us,” he added.

