August 5, 2022 | Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi addresses voter suppression allegations during a press conference in Nairobi/CFM - Moses Muoki

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt denies plot to sabotage power supply on Election Day

During the debate boycotted by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who enjoys the backing of the State, a major outage was reported in Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley and Nairobi North for nearly the entire duration Deputy President William Ruto faced two moderators in a solo debate.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — The government on Friday denied plans to stage-manage a power outage on Election Day following concerns over a blackout affecting most of the country during the presidential debate on July 26.

“The Government has no intention of interfering with facilities and utilities that support the conduct of the general elections. It will not shut down the Internet or disrupt power supply,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi told reporters while responding to reports of a State-sanctioned voter suppression campaign.

Matiangi denies existence of State-sanctioned voter suppression campaign

Kenya Power, the country’s utility firm, linked the outage to a ‘system disturbance’ and confirmed the restoration of normalcy as soon as the televised debate ended.

More to follow…

