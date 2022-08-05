Connect with us

August 5, 2022 | Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi addresses voter suppression allegations during a press conference in Nairobi/CFM - Moses Muoki

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi denies existence of State-sanctioned voter suppression campaign

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi told reporters in Nairobi on Friday that no decision had been made to suppress voter turnout in Rift Valley region and denied holding secret meetings with administration officials to coordinate disruptions on Election Day.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 — The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government has denied the existence of a voter suppression campaign targeting UDA strongholds.

“There is no policy or intention to engage in any voter suppression campaigns,” the CS asserted in the company of security chiefs including Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

He was responding to a statement by Deputy President William Ruto who named four senior security officials on Thursday and accused them of being part of a plan to sabotage Tuesday’s General Election.

Ruto links 4 administration officials to hate leaflets, plan to sabotage polls

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate named Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed, as well as County Commissioners Samson Ojwang (Trans Nzoia), Steven Kihara (Uasin Gishu) and Erastus Mbui (Nakuru).

More to follow…

