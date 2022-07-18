Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. /FILE

August Elections

Sifuna hits out at Sakaja for failing to take stand on Sonko ouster

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has poked holes on the five year term of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja saying he has failed to deliver and only skirted around issues facing the county.

Sifuna during an exclusive interview with Capital FM News, pointed out that Sakaja was always ambiguous when it came to taking a stand on issues bedeviling Nairobi County.

The Nairobi senatorial hopeful crucified Sakaja for vehemently oppose the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA’s) third generation formula for revenue allocation that would have seen the county receive additional revenue.

“When the issue of revenue allocation debate came up he decided to pontificate and say ooh we need to care about what Kericho and Wajir gets but this other counties have their senators. You are not elected to be the senator of the whole country,” Sifuna said.

“I actually believe that as a leader, you must take a decision on everything. There is no room for ambiguity or what he likes to call neutrality,” he added.

With Nairobi country battling issues which include poor urbanization planning, garbage collection and access to water and sanitation, Sifuna faulted why his predecessor should he win the political seat refuse to take a stand in favour of the county when it came to resource allocation.

“You as a senator must explain to the Senate and the country why Nairobi is unique and why we need more money than Kericho. We have a lot of problems with urban population and great needs on water compared to other counties,” Sifuna stated.

The ODM secretary general castigated Sakaja saying that during his tenure Nairobi County lagged behind in terms of devolution to the extent that the Nairobi Metropolitan Service had to take over critical function of the county.

Sifuna questioned why Sakaja failed to take a position in the impeachment of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yet the county was already suffering under  his leadership.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The greatest crisis in Nairobi in the last five years is the question of the impeachment of the governor. Do you know that it was ODM who moved the motion to impeach Sonko because we take a position on matters,” he said.

“That he chooses in the senate not to vote and talked to us about tradition which was an excuse for me. When the question of impeachment of a governor who was not performing before the senate that’s exactly why you are there. You prosecute the case and you vote.”

“I would not stay away from impeaching or voting to impeach Governor Igathe,” Sifuna said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Raila asks Imran Okoth to drop re-election bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth to...

16 mins ago

August Elections

Kidero pledges to set up fish processing plant in Homa Bay

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has pledged that, if elected for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat, he would set up...

25 mins ago

August Elections

Waiguru says Karua went against people’s will in supporting Raila

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jul 18 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua went against the will of the people in supporting...

51 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to address extra-ordinary session of Seychelles National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Monday scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly as he...

2 hours ago

Featured

I’ve no regrets on Oregon, just lessons picked, says Omanyala

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Civil society welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding Sonko’s impeachment

The civil society group said in a statement to newsrooms, that the court acted in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Constitution (2010) which...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to build grand State House Chapel, says detractors resisted Karen Chapel

Ruto said unnamed officials tried to derail his plans to build a Chapel at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Nairobi,...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila pleads with supporters to reclaim Lang’ata from Ruto’s UDA

Odinga urged residents of expansive Kibra constituency which served between 1992 and March 2013 before it was slit into two constituencies to elect representatives...

20 hours ago