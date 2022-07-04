Connect with us

Nominated MP David Sankok. /FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sankok announces retirement from politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok has announced his retirement from active politics.

The first-time lawmaker revealed on Monday that he won’t be seeking any elective seat in the August polls.

He also said that he won’t be pursuing any nomination slot to return to Parliament.

“The issue of contesting or not contesting is a personal decision. I have decided this time round not to seek any elective position. I need to do a bit of my businesses because I started engaging in the advocacy of Persons Living with Disability at a very early age and so I never had time to do some personal development,” he said during an interview on Monday on Spice FM.

The ardent William Ruto supporter said that in the interim his mission will be to campaign for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its flag bearer.

He also committed to continue to champion for the interests of PWDs.

“My duty and mission was to make sure that I support Ruto once he becomes the President I will be satisfied because I will know that Persons Living with Disability needs will be captured,” he said.

Sankok was nominated to serve in the twelfth Parliament by the Jubilee Party in 2017 to represent the interests of PWDs.

During his tenure in office, Sankok stated that he is proud to have played his part in fighting for the interests of PWDs.

“I was rated in three years consecutively as the best performing male Member of Parliament,” he said adding that “issues of PWDs are cross-cutting”.

He attributed his success to the support he received from members drawn from both sides of the poetical divide in the House.

The controversial legislator in Parliament will be remembered for his green attires which are draped with national flag stripes.

Sankok in May 2022 lost his son after he committed suicide in their home in Narok County in unclear circumstances.

