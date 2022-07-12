Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
July 12, 2022 | IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati flags off caravans ahead of nationwide voter education tours set to commence on July 15/IEBC

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC flags off caravans for voter education campaign set to begin on Friday

The Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Rasi Masudi, said the caravans are part of the commission’s efforts to meet its obligations on civic education by ensuring voters are equipped with the right information as they prepare to take part in elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday flagged off 18-day voter education caravans that will traverse the country sensitizing voters ahead of the August 9 elections.

The Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Rasi Masudi, said the caravans are part of the commission’s efforts to meet its obligations on civic education by ensuring voters are equipped with the right information as they prepare to take part in elections.

Masudi reported that the Commission has secured 13 trucks, with the program kicking off in Nairobi.

“During the electoral cycle we try to sensitize, educate and mobilize voters and today the commission is rolling out 13 caravans which will be meeting the people and our voter educators will be doing the sensitization,” stated Madsudi.

“Today being the first day of the launch we will start with Nairobi then on July 15 the programs are rolled out countrywide and will run for 18 days,” he added.

Sudi said of the 13 caravans, four large trucks will be deployed in the four major cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru and the other 9 will cover 9 regions.

“We are calling upon voters and stakeholders to join whenever they see the caravans out there,” he stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC clears Karungo wa Thang’wa for Kiambu Senate race after Court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finally cleared Kiambu Senatorial candidate Karungo wa Thang’wa to contest in...

11 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

ICT Authority to run round-the-clock base to monitor network coverage during polls

ICTA Acting CEO Kipronoh Ronoh, who spoke at the ongoing National Elections Conference hosted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said the...

22 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

UK, EU confident of credible polls on August 9

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger on her part stated the IEBC, should be allowed to exercise its constitutional mandate to conduct the elections...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila dares Ruto for a ‘bruising battle’ in raging manual voter register debate

NAROK, Kenya Jul 12 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto...

16 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Chebukati: 2022 register of voters available to the public at a fee

With only 28 days left to the August 9 polls, Chebukati reiterated that the electoral body maintain its independence and promised that the election...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

TIFA reports public confidence in IEBC at 60pc

The study published on Monday suggested the proportion of respondents with confidence in IEBC was slightly higher among supporters of United Democratic Alliance presidential...

1 day ago

August Elections

Chebukati says IEBC committed to working with the media

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is dedicated to working closely with the media to deliver...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Fake opinion polls threat to democracy, cohesion – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 -The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged the media to interrogate different opinion polls on the outcome of...

2 days ago