IEBC flags off caravans for voter education campaign set to begin on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday flagged off 18-day voter education caravans that will traverse the country sensitizing voters ahead of the August 9 elections.

The Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Rasi Masudi, said the caravans are part of the commission’s efforts to meet its obligations on civic education by ensuring voters are equipped with the right information as they prepare to take part in elections.

Masudi reported that the Commission has secured 13 trucks, with the program kicking off in Nairobi.

“During the electoral cycle we try to sensitize, educate and mobilize voters and today the commission is rolling out 13 caravans which will be meeting the people and our voter educators will be doing the sensitization,” stated Madsudi.

“Today being the first day of the launch we will start with Nairobi then on July 15 the programs are rolled out countrywide and will run for 18 days,” he added.

Sudi said of the 13 caravans, four large trucks will be deployed in the four major cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru and the other 9 will cover 9 regions.

“We are calling upon voters and stakeholders to join whenever they see the caravans out there,” he stated.