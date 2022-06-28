Wa Iria wants Kenyans to boycott Aug polls until maize flour price goes down to Sh100

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Usawa Kwa Wote Party Leader Mwangi Wa Iria has called on Kenyans to boycott the August elections if the government wouldn’t have lowered down the cost of living by then.

Wa Iria who has vowed to lead nationwide protests on the high cost of living said the General Election should not matter if the prices of maize flour and other basic commodities will still be up.

“We know that the government is still paying debts to China but surely how do you pay money to a foreigner when children are dying of hunger for heaven’s sake?” he posed.

The Muranga Governor stated that Kenyans should only proceed to casting their vote at the ballot on August on condition that the price of maize flour lowers to Sh100 from the current average of Sh210.

“We should all sleep and let the candidates vote for themselves because it will be an injustice you going to vote yet you and your children have slept hungry,” he said.

The second-term Governor revealed that he has already filed a petition in court against the government seeking a review on the prices of basic commodities in the country.

In his suit, Wa Iria wants the government to be compelled to review the prices of basic commodities downwards and help lessen burden experienced by millions of Kenyans.

“They can jail me, kill me, detain me or harm me if they so wish but Usawa is a movement and I will be fighting for equality until the end,” he said.

Wa Iria was among the 16 candidates who were shortlisted for presidency by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His bid however, flopped after the Commission locked him out from the race after he failed to meet the set out statutory requirements.

The second-term Governor has since petitioned Chief Justice Martha Koome to help him get a fair hearing on his bid after he claimed that the electoral body is yet to give him audience.

“I want to argue my case and I will do that all the way to the Supreme Court and if I lose at there I will raise my hands and I will say there is justice in Kenya. But I am not going to let go even if I campaign for only a day if I am allowed I will proceed,” he said.

Only four presidential candidates were cleared by the electoral body to contest in the August presidential race.

They include: Raila Odinga of Azimio La Umoja, William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Waihiga Mwaure of Agano Party.