Ruto presides over swearing-in of 37 judges

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto on Monday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of appointed 37 new judges to Kenya’s High Court and Environment and Land Court.

The Head of State gazetted the appointments on April 24, 2026, in accordance with Article 166 of the Constitution of Kenya, the provision that gives the President authority to formally appoint judges.

Of the 37 appointments, a total of 24 judges have been appointed to the High Court.

The remaining thirteen judges have also been appointed to the Environment and Land Court.

The 24 judges appointed to the High Court include Robinson Ondieki Kebabe, Joyce Mkambe Gandani, Joseph Maloba Were, Roseline Akinyi Oganyo, and Paul Kipkosgei Rotich.

Others joining the High Court bench are Dickson Odhiambo Onyango, Alex Kimanzi Ithuku, Martha Wanzila Mutuku, Benard Wafula Murunga, Francis Nyungu Kyambia, and Letizia Muthoni Wachira Rwiga.

Kennedy Lenkamai Kandet, Richard Kipkemoio Koech, Emmanuel Omondi Bitta, David Wanjohi Mburu, Dominic Kipkemoio Rono, Winnie Narasha Molonko, Judith Chelangat Mutai, Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo, Anne Mary Auma Okutoyi, Abdi Mohamud Hassan, Nabil Mokaya Orina, Patricia Naeku Leparashao, and Catherine Akaigwa Kassim complete the list.

John Walter Wanyonyi, Jecinta Atieno Orwa, Peter Muneeno Musyimi, Cyprian Mugambi Ngyathari, Charity Chebii Oluoch, Elena Gathoni Nderitu, Gerhard Gitonga Muchege, Charles Nchore Ondieki, Robert Omondi Owino, Bellinda Akoth Akello, Lillian Tsuma Lewa, Ben Mark Ekhubi, and Josphat Ngeria Kuyioni have been appointed to the ELC.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had advertised 20 High Court vacancies – 15 Court of Appeal positions, and 10 ELC slots – a move aimed at addressing a mounting case backlog that has left thousands of Kenyans waiting years for justice.