Ruto on Kalonzo DP interview: Heshima si utumwa, stop humiliating him

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in the raging debate of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka facing an interviewing panel for running mate post, saying it is humiliating.

DP Ruto said Kalonzo’s profile is too big, having served as Vice President to the late Mwai Kibaki and cannot therefore, be subjected to an interview.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating ‘interview’ is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians,” Ruto tweeted Wednesday even as Kalonzo told The Standard he will not attend the interview of the eminent persons seeking Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio ticket.

Ruto’s statement comes even as the seven-member team tasked to identify Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls is set to begin interviewing prospective candidates for the plum position.

The panel which has its job cut out will be interviewing eight candidates who are keen to deputize Odinga – the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party presidential flag bearer.

Those scheduled to be interviewed include NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

It still remains unclear if Musyoka will face the panel.

The former Vice President has maintained that he is the most suitable candidate to deputise Odinga and on Thursday last week hinted that he might fail to honor the interview.

“And now that we have set up a panel to interview me and other people, I do not want to prejudge the issue but I still think Raila, Kalonzo is a ticket you cannot defeat in terms of its quality and experience but we will cross that bridge when we will get to it,” Musyoka said.

He added that the panel “will do all manner of things, conduct scientific opinion polls but we know the winning formula and so let us not beat around the bush.”

According to the coalition’s Secretary-General Junet Mohamed, the panel is expected to submit the name of the successful candidate to Odinga by May 10, 2022.