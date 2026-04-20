EPRA may review fuel prices every 14 days under new proposal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — Rongo MP Paul Abuor has proposed amendments to the Petroleum Act 2019 he says would accelerate the reduction of fuel prices when global oil costs fall, citing persistent delays under the current pricing regime.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Monday, Abuor said teh country’s system reacts quickly to global price spikes but is slow to pass on relief when international prices decline.

“Fuel prices can rise rapidly during global disruptions, but when prices begin to fall, Kenyans often wait too long to benefit,” he said.

Currently, pump prices are reviewed every 30 days by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), a cycle the legislator argues creates a lag in reflecting downward price movements.

Abuor’s proposal introduces an “emergency pricing period” that could be declared by the Energy Cabinet Secretary, in consultation with EPRA, during periods of heightened global market volatility.

Under this framework, fuel prices would be reviewed every 14 days instead of the standard monthly cycle.

Market volatility

The proposal also bars mid-cycle price increases during such periods, meaning prices could only fall or remain unchanged.

“This is not price control. It is a timing improvement within the current system,” Abuor said, adding that the existing pricing formula, including landed costs and stock levels, would remain unchanged.

He noted that fuel shipments typically take between 10 and 12 days to arrive and enter the domestic supply chain, arguing that the current system forces consumers to wait longer than necessary for price adjustments after lower-cost stock arrives.

“Once that fuel is in the system, is it fair to wait another 30 days for consumers to benefit?” he posed.

The MP said the proposed reforms are designed to strike a balance between consumer protection and industry stability, with safeguards to ensure oil marketers are not exposed to financial distress or supply disruptions.

He added that the amendment seeks to improve fairness and transparency in pricing while easing pressure on households and businesses facing fluctuating fuel costs.

The proposal comes amid continued volatility in global oil markets, driven in part by geopolitical tensions and risks to key supply routes, which have led to sharp price swings.

30-day cycle

EPRA calculates and publishes maximum retail prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene, which remain in force for 30 days—typically from the 15th of one month to the 14th of the next—allowing the regulator to account for global price movements and supply dynamics.

Abuor said the country’s pricing system must become more responsive to these shifts to ensure consumers benefit more promptly when international prices ease.

The proposal comes days after President William Ruto defended fuel prices, attributing them to Kenya’s economic status and infrastructure demands.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto said Kenya, as a middle-income economy, cannot be directly compared to its regional peers, most of which are classified as least developed countries.

He noted that fuel levies play a key role in funding road infrastructure, pointing to more than 20,000 kilometres of tarmac roads under maintenance and an additional 6,000 kilometres under construction.

Abuor said he has already tabled the proposal and initiated consultations with the Ministry of Energy, EPRA and industry stakeholders, including oil marketers, to refine the amendment ahead of formal consideration in Parliament.

He expressed optimism that the proposal would attract bipartisan support, describing it as a “balanced, practical solution” in uncertain economic times.