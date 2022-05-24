KURA awards consultancy contract for implementation of BRT on Outer Ring Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) on Tuesday signed a consultancy contract for the establishment of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) along Outer Ring Road (BRT Line 5).

Korean Consortium led by Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Co. Ltd won the consultancy contract at a cost of sh583 million.

The consultant is expected to undertake detailed engineering design, to provide assistance during identification of the works contractor, construction supervision and support during the defects liability period.

The works contractor is expected to commence works by June 2023.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the contract at Barabara Plaza, KURA’s Director General Silas Kinoti assured the Consultants charged with implementing the project of the Authority’s full cooperation and support to enhance quick realisation of the project.

“We will give all the support you will need. Our citizens are anxious to use the facility and it should happen as soon as possible. You have won a very competitive contract and I have confidence in your vast experience. I assure you of our full support,” he stated.

“We want this to be the first and fastest BRT to be fully implemented in Nairobi. BRT Line 5 is one of the most important line as all the other line connect to it. The project will decongest the city, promote road safety and enhance urban mobility and connectivity.”

The consultancy is joint venture between Kunhwa Engineering, Dohwa Engineering Co., Limited, Yooshin Engineering Corporation and Tracom Co., Limited. Kunhwa Engineering Co. Ltd was represented by Jeong, Youn who doubles as the project Manager and Min Kyeong Jeong. Present was also Inbeom Seo of Yooshin Enginnering Corporation.

Jeong Youn assured the Director General of efficient implementation of the project saying the team is committed to whatever is possible for quick set up.

The BRT project along Outer Ring Road is funded by a loan through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) through Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) thro.