Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

PS Omollo said the discussions focused on reviewing progress in ongoing joint security initiatives, particularly those supporting major infrastructure projects undertaken through Kenya–China cooperation/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, China hold high-level security review on bilateral projects

PS Raymond Omollo and a Chinese delegation review security measures for Kenya–China projects and safety of Chinese workers in ongoing bilateral initiatives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Tuesday hosted a delegation from China led by Zhang Xumin, Deputy Director General for Security Cooperation, for a comprehensive briefing on the security status of Kenya–China bilateral projects and the safety of Chinese nationals working in the country.

PS Omollo said the discussions focused on reviewing progress in ongoing joint security initiatives, particularly those supporting major infrastructure projects undertaken through Kenya–China cooperation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that multi-agency security deployments continue to provide critical support in safeguarding project sites, personnel, and equipment.

“We reviewed the effectiveness of current measures securing key infrastructure projects and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding Chinese personnel and investments,” Omollo said, emphasizing that both governments are committed to strengthening operational coordination and expanding areas of cooperation in security management.

Senior officials from the National Police Service, State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and other agencies attended the briefing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya tobacco control model draws Namibia for study our

Kenya continues to lead the region in tobacco control, drawing a high-level delegation from Namibia to Nairobi for a study tour.

8 minutes ago

Africa

Silent Warrior 2025 opens in Nairobi as global SOF leaders tackle evolving threats

Silent Warrior 2025 opens in Nairobi, bringing global SOF leaders together to strengthen security cooperation and address evolving threats in Africa.

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Betty Bayo’s Family Alleges Foul Play, Seeks DPP-Ordered Inquiry

The family contends that the circumstances surrounding Bayo’s passing raise serious questions.

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo Urges Public Service Collaboration During PBORA Rebranding Launch

Omollo described the launch as a symbolic “rebirth” of the Authority and a renewed commitment to transparency and professionalism.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: New Tsavo Rhino Sanctuary to Attract High-Paying Tourists, Fund Wildlife Protection

President Ruto issued the order during the launch of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary in Ngulia, Taita Taveta County.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Anti-Tobacco Success Draws Interest from Namibia in Benchmarking Visit

The visit marks the beginning of a benchmarking mission by Namibia, which seeks to learn from Kenya’s acclaimed progress in tobacco regulation, taxation, and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Molo MP Slams ‘Cheap Politics’ Over Safaricom Sale, Backs Infrastructure Push

Kuria said the sale has been deliberately distorted by political opponents who, he claimed, are misleading the public.

2 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC to Gen Z: Push for Change is Futile Without a Voter’s Card

IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu said the mismatch between street-level activism and actual voter registration is now too huge to ignore.

2 hours ago