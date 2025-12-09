Kenya, China hold high-level security review on bilateral projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Tuesday hosted a delegation from China led by Zhang Xumin, Deputy Director General for Security Cooperation, for a comprehensive briefing on the security status of Kenya–China bilateral projects and the safety of Chinese nationals working in the country.

PS Omollo said the discussions focused on reviewing progress in ongoing joint security initiatives, particularly those supporting major infrastructure projects undertaken through Kenya–China cooperation.

He noted that multi-agency security deployments continue to provide critical support in safeguarding project sites, personnel, and equipment.

“We reviewed the effectiveness of current measures securing key infrastructure projects and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to safeguarding Chinese personnel and investments,” Omollo said, emphasizing that both governments are committed to strengthening operational coordination and expanding areas of cooperation in security management.

Senior officials from the National Police Service, State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and other agencies attended the briefing.