Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC pursues Sh813mn asset forfeiture against Wamatangi over tender fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has sued Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and 13 others to recover over Sh813 million it says he fraudulently acquired through irregular road construction tenders awarded during his tenure as Senate Roads Committee Chair.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a suit at the High Court seeking to recover more than Sh813 million from Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and 13 others over alleged corruption and conflict of interest linked to road construction contracts.

In a statement, the EACC said the case, filed on October 31, 2025, follows extensive investigations into claims that Governor Wamatangi used his position as Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Housing to influence the irregular award of multi-million-shilling tenders by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to companies associated with him.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The alleged offences occurred between the 2018/2019 and 2021/2022 financial years.

“EACC investigations established that, during his tenure as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing, Hon. Wamatangi abused his position to influence the award of tenders by KeNHA, KURA, and KeRRA to five companies associated with him,” the Commission said on Friday.

According to the EACC, the Governor and his associates engaged in fraudulent practices by submitting forged or falsified bid documents and falsely demonstrating technical capacity to secure public contracts.

Concealed ownership

The Commission further alleges that Wamatangi concealed his ownership of the companies by transferring directorships to close relatives and proxies while retaining control over their bank accounts as a signatory.

Investigations revealed that the Governor was the beneficial owner of the firms that received irregular payments totaling Sh813,145,532.40, which the EACC says constitute proceeds of corruption.

The Commission cited payments made to several firms, including Quick Fix Auto Garage Ltd (Sh18.7 million from KeRRA), King Realtors Co Ltd (Sh16.6 million), King Group Co Ltd (Sh8.5 million from KeRRA and Sh21.3 million from KURA), King Construction Co Ltd (Sh18.2 million from KeRRA and Sh420.7 million from KeNHA), and Lub Plus Oil & Energy Co Ltd (Sh24.3 million from KeRRA, Sh37.9 million from KURA, and Sh246.4 million from KeNHA).

EACC said it has applied to preserve the assets pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The injunction application is scheduled for hearing on November 18, 2025.

The Commission maintained that the suit forms part of its ongoing efforts to recover public assets lost through corruption and to hold public officials accountable for abuse of office.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC files claim for public school land irregularly converted for housing in Ruiru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case in Thika to reclaim a nine-acre public plot in Ruiru grabbed and converted from school...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parties Liaison Committee Chair accused of demanding Sh4bn during IEBC selection

Kenya’s Political Parties Liaison Committee Chair Evans James Misati faces explosive bribery allegations after a petitioner accused him of demanding a Sh4 million bribe...

2 days ago

World

EACC Arrests Senior Sports Officials Over Sh3.8bn Fraud Scheme

The anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA pledges transparent tolling, alternative routes on Rironi–Mau Summit Expressway

KeNHA vows to ensure transparency in tolling on the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Expressway and to provide alternative routes for motorists who choose not to pay,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC obtains orders blocking Sh166mn payout in fraudulent Kiambu tender

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt affirms full control of Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit highway in PPP deal

The government says the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway remains state-owned despite PPP financing, assuring Kenyans tolling will be transparent and regulated.

October 26, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC recovers grabbed road reserve in Nyali

In a judgment delivered on 22nd October 2025, Justice S. M. Kibunja of the Mombasa Environment and Land Court declared the issuance of title...

October 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU calls off Kiambu doctors’ strike in CoG deal unlocking June, October salaries

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called off the four-month doctors’ strike in Kiambu County after a Council of Governors-led...

October 24, 2025