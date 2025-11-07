EACC pursues Sh813mn asset forfeiture against Wamatangi over tender fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a suit at the High Court seeking to recover more than Sh813 million from Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and 13 others over alleged corruption and conflict of interest linked to road construction contracts.

In a statement, the EACC said the case, filed on October 31, 2025, follows extensive investigations into claims that Governor Wamatangi used his position as Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Housing to influence the irregular award of multi-million-shilling tenders by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to companies associated with him.

The alleged offences occurred between the 2018/2019 and 2021/2022 financial years.

“EACC investigations established that, during his tenure as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing, Hon. Wamatangi abused his position to influence the award of tenders by KeNHA, KURA, and KeRRA to five companies associated with him,” the Commission said on Friday.

According to the EACC, the Governor and his associates engaged in fraudulent practices by submitting forged or falsified bid documents and falsely demonstrating technical capacity to secure public contracts.

Concealed ownership

The Commission further alleges that Wamatangi concealed his ownership of the companies by transferring directorships to close relatives and proxies while retaining control over their bank accounts as a signatory.

Investigations revealed that the Governor was the beneficial owner of the firms that received irregular payments totaling Sh813,145,532.40, which the EACC says constitute proceeds of corruption.

The Commission cited payments made to several firms, including Quick Fix Auto Garage Ltd (Sh18.7 million from KeRRA), King Realtors Co Ltd (Sh16.6 million), King Group Co Ltd (Sh8.5 million from KeRRA and Sh21.3 million from KURA), King Construction Co Ltd (Sh18.2 million from KeRRA and Sh420.7 million from KeNHA), and Lub Plus Oil & Energy Co Ltd (Sh24.3 million from KeRRA, Sh37.9 million from KURA, and Sh246.4 million from KeNHA).

EACC said it has applied to preserve the assets pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The injunction application is scheduled for hearing on November 18, 2025.

The Commission maintained that the suit forms part of its ongoing efforts to recover public assets lost through corruption and to hold public officials accountable for abuse of office.